Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

