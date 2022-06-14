RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

