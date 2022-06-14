Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Capitalization Hits $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.37 or 1.00042030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.