Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.11) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($71.23).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 25 ($0.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,555 ($67.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,193,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,534. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.99). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,717.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,495.69. The company has a market cap of £90.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.18), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,665.49).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

