Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

AMZN stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

