Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

