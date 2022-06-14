Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.