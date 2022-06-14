Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,696 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.