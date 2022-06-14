Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $313,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

