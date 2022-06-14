Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

