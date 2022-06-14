Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,232.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,417.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,510.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,213.92 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.