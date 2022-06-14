Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.20 and its 200 day moving average is $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

