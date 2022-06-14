Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

