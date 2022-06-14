Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,822 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 261,277 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 118,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

