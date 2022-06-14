Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $201,447.56 and $2,091.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00437612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011476 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

