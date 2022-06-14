Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00430331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

