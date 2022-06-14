RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02. RxSight had a negative net margin of 212.04% and a negative return on equity of 251.55%. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
About RxSight (Get Rating)
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
