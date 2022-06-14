SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.63) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, May 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SFQ opened at €7.24 ($7.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of €13.80 ($14.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.70.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

