Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 44,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,019,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.