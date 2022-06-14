Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

CRM stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.58. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,329,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

