Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 8,904 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Shares of GNRC opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

