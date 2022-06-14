Scholtz & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 7.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,127.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,369.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,628.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

