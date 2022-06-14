Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 216 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $447.08 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.53 and its 200 day moving average is $567.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

