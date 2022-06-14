Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $94.83 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

