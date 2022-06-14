Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Trading Down 3.8%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.16. 1,853,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 382,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,784,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4,581.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period.

