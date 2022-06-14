Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.73. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,425. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.