ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 966.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth I during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

