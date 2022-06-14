Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.31

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 24022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

SCRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scor from €27.50 ($28.65) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($34.38) to €35.10 ($36.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

