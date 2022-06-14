Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

