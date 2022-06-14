Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 0.29% of Sensient Technologies worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 615,017 shares of company stock worth $51,562,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.