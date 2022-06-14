Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Serengeti Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition comprises about 2.2% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,073,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 400,555 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 256,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.