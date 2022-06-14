Serengeti Asset Management LP Sells 382,477 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Serengeti Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382,477 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for approximately 14.4% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.