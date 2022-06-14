Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

SGBAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SES from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SES from €9.15 ($9.53) to €10.00 ($10.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SES from €9.80 ($10.21) to €11.20 ($11.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SES from €7.30 ($7.60) to €8.40 ($8.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on SES from €9.30 ($9.69) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get SES alerts:

SES stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. SES has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, analysts forecast that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.