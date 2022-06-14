SG3 Management LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.20 and its 200 day moving average is $408.82.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
