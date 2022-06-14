Shard Trading 42% Lower This Week (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Shard has a total market cap of $577,467.40 and $22.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

