Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 48,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 790,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

