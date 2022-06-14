Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Hits $2.93 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Shopping has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $219,396.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00013816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00436148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 954,414 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

