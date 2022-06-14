Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Declines By 51.2%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 10,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 5,224,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 249,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

