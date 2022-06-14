Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Decreases By 29.5%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $888.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

