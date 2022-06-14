Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Expands By 56.4%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 119,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,363. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

