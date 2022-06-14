Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Declines By 43.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.9194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is a positive change from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

