Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Decreases By 40.7%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,223.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,948 shares of company stock valued at $132,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

