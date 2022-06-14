Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases By 80.0%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

