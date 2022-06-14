Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Expands By 124.0%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
