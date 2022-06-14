Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Expands By 124.0%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.