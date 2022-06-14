Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 39,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.