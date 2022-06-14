Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 39,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $83.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
