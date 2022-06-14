Short Interest in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expands By 118.9%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock valued at $791,721 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,841,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,423,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

