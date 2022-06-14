Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Increases By 105.3%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the May 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of CO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,084. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.81.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
