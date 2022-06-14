Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Increases By 105.3%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the May 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Shares of CO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,084. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth $392,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.