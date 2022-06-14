Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Declines By 54.6%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HCWB traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 5,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

