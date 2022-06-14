Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Grows By 120.8%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the May 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,167. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.