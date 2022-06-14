Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Grows By 120.8%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the May 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,167. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
