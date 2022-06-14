Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Decreases By 48.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 2,231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.2 days.

Shares of Interfor stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. Interfor has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

